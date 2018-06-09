

GREAT FALLS- The Great Falls Police Department says that two people died in what it says was a “disturbance” early Saturday.

Police responded to a home on 20th Street North at about 3:30 a.m. for a report of a disturbance involving possible gunshots, according to a press release from the GFPD.

The GFPD says that two adults were taken by ambulance from the residence, and later pronounced dead at Benefis Health System.

Police say that there is no threat to the public and they are not looking for any suspects.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the two people.

The GFPD says that no other information will be released until at least Monday, and officers are continuing to investigate.