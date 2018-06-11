

GREAT FALLS- Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki confirmed to MTN on Monday that a weekend shooting was a murder-suicide.

The Great Falls Police Department says that two people died in what it says was a “disturbance” early Saturday.

Police responded to a home on 20th Street North at about 3:30 a.m. for a report of a disturbance involving possible gunshots, according to a press release from the GFPD.

The GFPD says that a man and a woman were taken by ambulance from the residence, and later pronounced dead at Benefis Health System.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the two people.

The investigation is ongoing.