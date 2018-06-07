The Greater Yellowstone Coalition says it is “disappointed” about news that Dan Wenk is being forced out as Yellowstone National Park superintendent ahead of his planned March retirement date.

Wenk announced his decision on Friday to retire on March 30, 2019, after more than four decades in the national park system.

On Thursday, Greater Yellowstone Coalition Executive Director Caroline Byrd said in a statement:



“We’re very disappointed about the news of Dan Wenk being forced out. We were looking forward to helping him cement his conservation legacy in Yellowstone over the next 10 months. We are concerned and dismayed about how this administration is treating Dan – a 42-year public servant and a strong steward of Yellowstone. Yellowstone deserves the courageous leadership that Wenk embodies, and we’ll be watching developments closely.”

WEB EXTRA – Wenk discusses retirement, full interview:

