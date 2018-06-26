A young grizzly cub was hit and killed on Sunday by a vehicle west of Valier near the Rocky Mountain Front.

It happened at about 11:30 p.m. about four miles west of Valier on Montana Highway 44 near Dupuyer Creek, according to a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks.

Although no other bears were reported at the scene, just a few days earlier a female bear with three cubs was seen feeding on old grain 150 yards north of the highway.

FWP staff had planned to clean up the old grain, but due to responding to “higher human and property safety priorities,” was not able to get to it.

The landowner has since cleaned up the grain. FWP recommends old grain either be disposed of through waste services, burned, or dumped out in the open away from people, livestock, and buildings to prevent bears from coming near people.

At least two other grizzlies have been hit this year by vehicles in the northern Continental Divide area.

Drivers should be particularly careful driving from dusk to dawn, especially near rivers and creeks.

FWP maintains a page on Facebook to keep people aware of recent grizzly bear sightings and incidents along and east of the Rocky Mountain Front. The page is called the Montana FWP Prairie Bear Monitor at Facebook.com/PrairieGriz.

Reporting by David Sherman for MTN News