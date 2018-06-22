BILLINGS – A male adult grizzly bear was trapped and euthanized Friday after killing cattle on private property east of Red Lodge.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks biologists investigating the cattle depredations set a live trap this week and caught one bear Friday. FWP wildlife biologist Shawn Stewart estimated that the bear was five to seven years old. Because biologists believe the bear was involved in the depredation of multiple cattle and was not a candidate for transplant, it was euthanized.

Four yearling calves were killed by bears on private land within two miles of each other this week in rolling sagebrush hills, Stewart said. Tracks found at all of the depredation sites were similar and the same size as the bear that was trapped and euthanized, Stewart said.

A number of grizzly bears have been seen in the area east of Red Lodge during the past few years. Stewart said biologists will continue to monitor the area for bear additional bear activity and depredation.