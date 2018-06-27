Kayla Gruce, a former U.S. Postal Service employee in Pondera County, changed her plea after being charged in federal court for tampering with residents’ mail.

Gruce will plead guilty to one count of destruction of mail.

According to court documents, Gruce knowingly destroyed letters and postcards without authorization by law.

The incidents took place between June of 2017 and September of 2017.

Per the plea agreement, the theft of mail by officer or employee charge will be dropped.

Gruce faces up to five years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

The hearing for her change of plea has not yet been set.

(April 5, 2018) Kayla Gruce, a former U.S. Postal Service employee in Pondera County, has been charged in federal court with two felonies.

MTN has confirmed that Gruce was a USPS employee, but no longer works for the agency.

Court documents allege that starting in June 2017 and continuing until about September 26, 2017, Gruce did “knowingly steal, abstract, and remove from any letter, postal card, package, bag, and mail, which came into her possession and intended to be conveyed by mail, any article or thing contained therein.

Court documents also allege that during that time, Gruce “did knowingly and unlawfully destroy letters and post cards entrusted to her and which came into her possession, and were intended to be conveyed by mail.”

Gruce is charged with theft of mail by officer or employee, and destruction of mail, both of which are federal felonies.