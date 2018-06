ROUNDUP – Hail pounded Musselshell County Thursday night as a severe thunderstorm caused dangerous road conditions.

Highway 212 reopened just after 10 p.m. near Cottonwood Dr., according to Musselshell County Department of Emergency Services.

The road had closed about an hour previous because of debris on the road, causing a long backup on the road.

Watch this video to see more photos of the hail in Roundup.