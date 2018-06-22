HELENA – The Lewis and Clark County Library, Montana’s oldest continuous-running library, celebrated their 150th birthday on June 22nd.

Hundreds of people flocked to library to celebrate the sesquicentennial birthday. Around 1,600 people attended over the course of the day.

Patrons were treated to activities for families, a free public shredding event and music from The Mighty Flick. The Montana Ghostbusters were also present in the evening and there was an outdoor screening of Ghostbusters.

Director of the library John Finn said that while this may be the Library’s birthday they want to make the event is all about the people they serve.

“We are here every day,” said Finn, “Not just in this community but in Lincoln, Augusta, East Helena and the bookmobile travels the county. So we’re here for the people of the Lewis and Clark County every single day.”

Finn added that it’s great to see everyone coming out for the occasion and the library staff is committed to supporting the community for the next 150 years.