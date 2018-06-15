While this Friday is starting out quiet for most folks in Montana, we’re heading into a wet Father’s Day weekend.  Moisture from Tropical Storm Bud in the Pacific Ocean will contribute to this rainy pattern we’re in that will continue through next week.

This afternoon is when showers will begin, but the rain will really pick up overnight tonight.  Saturday will bring widespread, heavy rain.  Sunday will still have a chance of showers, but not as heavy as Saturday.  If you have outdoor plans this weekend, plan accordingly! Chilly, wet weather brings the possibility of hypothermia if you are out in the elements.

The summer solstice- the longest day of the year and “official” first day of summer- is next Thursday, June 21.  Next week is going to be quite rainy and cloudy, so while it may not look like summer just yet, we’re getting closer.

Story continues below

Have a great weekend!

Katie Alexander

Previous articleMissing 5-year-old-girl found safe
Next articlePet of the Week: Ace
Katie Alexander
A proud graduate of the University of Missouri, Katie chose to major in meteorology when a severe winter storm hit her college town, canceling class for almost a week. She was taking an introductory meteorology course and was fascinated learning how and why the storm came through. After college, Katie moved to Madrid, Spain to teach English for a year, enjoying the mild Mediterranean climate. However, Katie is no stranger to severe weather. Growing up in St. Louis, she has seen everything from flash flooding and funnel clouds to extreme thunderstorms and even thundersnow! But even with all of this experience, nothing could prepare her for winter in Montana. Despite the harsh winter, Katie is excited to forecast and learn about mountain weather patterns, and to live in a state with such fantastic mountains and top-notch stargazing. Katie is the meteorologist on Daybreak, every morning at 6.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY