<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While this Friday is starting out quiet for most folks in Montana, we’re heading into a wet Father’s Day weekend. Moisture from Tropical Storm Bud in the Pacific Ocean will contribute to this rainy pattern we’re in that will continue through next week.

This afternoon is when showers will begin, but the rain will really pick up overnight tonight. Saturday will bring widespread, heavy rain. Sunday will still have a chance of showers, but not as heavy as Saturday. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, plan accordingly! Chilly, wet weather brings the possibility of hypothermia if you are out in the elements.

The summer solstice- the longest day of the year and “official” first day of summer- is next Thursday, June 21. Next week is going to be quite rainy and cloudy, so while it may not look like summer just yet, we’re getting closer.

Story continues below



Have a great weekend!

Katie Alexander