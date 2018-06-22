HELENA – Lewis and Clark County Coroner Bryan Backeberg released the identity of a body discovered at the end of April near downtown Helena.

The body of 51 year-old Gregory Scott Neill was found by hikers on April 27th behind some apartment buildings on the 400 block of West Main.

In April, Backeberg told MTN that the remains appeared to have been there for some time, and the condition of the remains made identification difficult.

Dental records were used to confirm Neill’s identity.

Neill was last seen in the downtown area in December of last year.

His cause of death is undetermined at this time.