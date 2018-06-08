

HELENA- Helena Food share held its annual Parking Lot Party on Friday, June 8th to celebrate clients and the community support.

At the event, the organization showed off the Charlie Cart, their newest tool in fighting hunger.

The Charlie Cart is a national project that encourages healthy choices and was paid for by a grant through the City of Helena.

The mobile cooking center is stocked with utensils and appliances to provide hands-on nutrition classes and demonstrations at an event or at schools.

Helena Food Share Executive Director Bruce Day says the cart is a great addition to their programs.

“It’s an educational resource so it helps us to do food demonstrations and food education in our food bank or food pantry but also to work with partner organizations in the communities,” says Day.

Day also wanted to thank everyone who came out for the Parking Lot Party and celebrate the people that make Food Share possible.

“It’s really important the work the community is able to do in helping their neighbors in need is recognized,” says Day.

Attendees of the event were treated to live music and free food provided by Sodexo.

Food Share staff say summer can be some of the leanest months for donations and any support is greatly appreciated.

Helena Food Share provides emergency food to 1,500 families each month which equates to around 6,000pounds of food to local families every day.

For more information about the programs, Helena Food Share offers and how to get involved, click here.