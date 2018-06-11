

HELENA- A 38-year-old Helena man is accused of raping a woman who fell asleep in his hotel room in July of 2017.

Prosecutor charged Jeffrey James Scribner with one count of Sexual Intercourse Without Consent, a felony.

Court documents say Scribner met the woman through a mutual acquaintance. Scribner reportedly offered the woman the extra bed in his hotel room because she needed a place to stay.

Prosecutors say the woman fell asleep on the bed but woke up later with some of her clothes removed and Scribner raping her. According to court records, the woman tried to stop Scribner by kneeing him in the groin.

When questioned, Scribner told police that the sex with the woman was consensual.

Justice of the Peace Michael Swingley set bond at $50,000.

Jeffrey Scribner is scheduled to be arraigned on June 27th.