HELENA – Helena School District leaders were making the final preparations Friday for this year’s high school graduation ceremonies.

The district confirmed that Helena High and Capital High’s graduations will be held outside Saturday, at Carroll College’s Nelson Stadium. Leaders had been watching the weather to make sure they could use the field.

“We work with Carroll College and we work with some of our student groups to help with the seating,” said assistant superintendent Greg Upham.

Helena High graduation will begin at 10 a.m., while Capital’s ceremony will start at 2 p.m.

Upham said students have gone through rehearsals this week, so they will know what to expect on Saturday.

Because the ceremonies are outside, people won’t need tickets to attend. Upham expects about 5,000 to 7,000 attendees at each graduation.

“It’s the largest celebration that public education in Helena has with the community,” he said. “It’s a recognition of our students and our staff, our teachers, our administrators, our paras, the parents, the caregivers, the aunts, the uncles, everybody. It’s a huge celebration, it’s a great big deal, and it should be.”

If you aren’t able to make it to the graduation ceremonies, they will be streamed online. Links to the Helena High stream and Capital High stream are available on the school’s websites.