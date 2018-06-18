<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

HELENA – Laura Haller of Helena was crowned Miss Montana 2018 in Glendive on Saturday night by Miss Montana 2017 Maddie Murray.

The 24-year-old had just returned from being a professional dancer on Viking Ocean Cruises where she traveled and danced in over 30 countries.

Haller advanced to Atlantic City, New Jersey to compete in the Miss American Pageant in September.

Haller graduated from Helena High School in 2012 and Boise State University in 2016. She majored in medical and health sciences, with a minor in dance.

The $5,000 scholarship will help as she looks to medical school following her reign as Miss Montana. Her ballet skills also earned a $750 scholarship, for outstanding talent.

The first runner-up was Abigail Helland of Glasgow with Justiss Firemoon of Poplar taking second.

Park City’s Rayna Laakso took home the Most Photogenic award while Bozeman’s Jessica Criss won the Spirit & Leadership award.

All contestants earned at least an $850 scholarship.

On Friday night, Sidney’s Cammy Heck was crowned Miss Montana Outstanding Teen. She received a $1,000 scholarship and will compete in Orlando, Florida on July 21-28.

To book Miss Montana for engagements throughout Montana contact Jan Holden at holdenmissmt@gmail.com or visit www.missmontana.com.