HELENA – Laura Haller of Helena was crowned Miss Montana 2018 in Glendive on Saturday night by Miss Montana 2017 Maddie Murray.

The 24-year-old had just returned from being a professional dancer on Viking Ocean Cruises where she traveled and danced in over 30 countries.

Haller advanced to Atlantic City, New Jersey to compete in the Miss American Pageant in September.

Haller graduated from Helena High School in 2012 and Boise State University in 2016. She majored in medical and health sciences, with a minor in dance.

The $5,000 scholarship will help as she looks to medical school following her reign as Miss Montana. Her ballet skills also earned a $750 scholarship, for outstanding talent.

The first runner-up was Abigail Helland of Glasgow with Justiss Firemoon of Poplar taking second.

Park City’s Rayna Laakso took home the Most Photogenic award while Bozeman’s Jessica Criss won the Spirit & Leadership award.

All contestants earned at least an $850 scholarship.

On Friday night, Sidney’s Cammy Heck was crowned Miss Montana Outstanding Teen. She received a $1,000 scholarship and will compete in Orlando, Florida on July 21-28.

To book Miss Montana for engagements throughout Montana contact Jan Holden at holdenmissmt@gmail.com or visit www.missmontana.com.

Award WINNER NAME, HOMETOWN Scholarship AMT SPONSOR
First runner up Abigail Helland, Glasgow $2500 MMScholarship P
2nd Runner Up Justiss Firemoon, Poplar $2000 MMSP
3rd Runner Up Jessica Criss, Bozeman $1500 Stockman Bank
4th Runner Up Julie Theis, Sidney $1250 Sheridan Electric
Most Photogenic Rayna Laakso, Park City $100 Bohle Images
Miss Congeniality Jessica Criss ( 3rd time!) Bozeman $100 Guns ’N Things
Spirit & Leadership Jessica Criss, Bozeman $750 Holden Electric
Childrens Miracle Network Miracle Maker Savanah Leidholt trophy CMN
Montana’s Choice Abigail Helland, Glasgow $500 Montana voters

