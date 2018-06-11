

BROWNING- The search for Ashley Loring continues, one year since she was last seen.

Loring, who also goes by Ashley Heavyrunner, was last seen in Browning in early June 2017.

Her family and friends came together for a walk and prayer vigil on Saturday.

Ashley’s sister Kimberly has not given up hope: “We want Ashley home; a year is way too long, and I hope we won’t go another year. I hope it’s soon, I hope we can bring Ashley home as soon as we can.”

The Bureau of Indians Affair is offering a $5,000 reward for information about Ashley’s disappearance. The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council is also offering a $5,000 reward.

If you have any information about Ashley’s whereabouts or what may have happened to her, you are asked to call BIA at 406- 338-4000, or your local law enforcement agency.