Emergency crews responded to a house fire south-southeast of Great Falls on Wednesday evening.
The fire was at 1926 Evans-Riceville Road, several miles south of Sand Coulee.
The fire was reported just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
There were no reports of injuries.
Responders included firefighters from Ulm, Sand Coulee, Belt, Black Eagle, and the MT Air National Guard; the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office also was at the scene.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
The house has been deemed a complete loss.
We have received several unconfirmed reports that the home was not occupied at the time of the fire.
