Emergency crews responded to a house fire south-southeast of Great Falls on Wednesday evening.

The fire was at 1926 Evans-Riceville Road, several miles south of Sand Coulee.

The fire was reported just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Story continues below



There were no reports of injuries.

Responders included firefighters from Ulm, Sand Coulee, Belt, Black Eagle, and the MT Air National Guard; the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office also was at the scene.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The house has been deemed a complete loss.

We have received several unconfirmed reports that the home was not occupied at the time of the fire.

Reporting by Natalie McAlpine for MTN News