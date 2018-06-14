<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BELGRADE – Puppy lovers beware: Internet scammers have turned at least one Belgrade woman looking for a new pet into a victim.

She was looking to buy a new puppy but instead is out hundreds of dollars.

“I didn’t know this whole world existed.”

Story continues below



Starting a search for a Corgi puppy has been an emotional ride for one Belgrade mom and her kids.

Instead of sharing snuggles with a cute Corgi, the woman is sharing a story of deception.

“I mean, just to be blunt and honest, I feel stupid,” she said.

The woman asked to remain anonymous, yet still shine a light on the problem.

“I’m not getting the $900 back but I had a responsibility in this as well,” she added.

A few weeks ago, she started an online search for a new puppy. It lead her to a website that’s still up. The site has a questionnaire for interested buyers and even after filling it out she was asked additional questions by email.

Once she got through all that, it was time for payment – a request for a money order.

After sending it, the seller then requested the woman use a specific agency to transport the puppy and pay additional money to them directly. It was at that point she realized it was a scam, and reached out to the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

The BBB offers these tips:

Never pay a stranger with a money order, money wire or MoneyGram

Do an Internet search of the photos, testimonials to see if they’re duplicated on other sites

See the pet in person

Check the BBB Scam Tracker site

“It’s so emotional, pets are part of your lives,” the woman said.

She still hopes by sharing her story other people’s pet search doesn’t have the same ending.

Reporting by Mallory Peebles for MTN News