HELENA – Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries, is bringing its all-American, retro-themed diner to Montana.

The new restaurant will open on Sunday, June 17 and will add 60 jobs to the Helena community.

Located at 2530 N. Montana Blvd, Hwy 55 will provide a menu featuring fresh, never-frozen burgers, premium sliced cheese steaks piled high on steamed hoagies, and frozen custard made in-house every day.

Founded in Goldsboro, North Carolina in 1991, Hwy 55 reflects founder Kenney Moore’s commitment to authentic hospitality, incredible service and the world’s best burgers.

“Hwy 55 has had an incredible reputation and following over the past quarter century. We are extremely thrilled to open our first location here in the West and be a part of this amazing brand,” said Timothy Jittu, the master franchise owner.

In keeping with Hwy 55’s continued mission to give back to the communities it enters, Hwy 55’s Andy’s Charitable Foundation will donate 10% of sales from the restaurant’s first three days to the Jadyn Fred Foundation.

Hours are 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

For more information, call the restaurant at 406-996-1042, or visit their Facebook page.