BOZEMAN – An Idaho man accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 90 near Belgrade on Saturday with a BAC more than twice the legal limit was seen in Gallatin County Justice Court Monday morning.

Allen T. Roth, 58, of Boise Idaho, was charged with criminal endangerment and his bail was set at $7,500.

According to court documents, Roth was arrested after a Gallatin County Sheriff deputy responding to a reported wrong-way vehicle spotted a vehicle heading right for his patrol vehicle which had both emergency lights and siren activated. The stop occurred at approximately 12:18 a.m. on June 2. Roth’s vehicle reportedly stopped about 6 feet from the front of the patrol vehicle.

The deputy noted there were other vehicles in the slow lane of the interstate passing the wrong-way vehicle which was driving in the fast lane. When Roth reportedly exited his vehicle, the deputy noted he was swaying heavily and his sweater was on upside down.

After being transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, Roth failed field sobriety tests then provided a BAC sample of .206. Roth’s next court appearance is set for June 29 and he was ordered to wear a SCRAM device.