MISSOULA – Outraged over the separation of children from their parents at the border, activists are planning protests throughout the country on Tuesday.

Federal authorities have separated at least 2,000 children at the border as part of the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy to crack down on illegal immigration. Critics of the policy have been holding rallies outside US Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities around the country.

At 11 a.m. ET Tuesday, a family separation vigil is planned at ICE headquarters in Washington, DC. In Texas, a march to the El Paso Processing Center is scheduled, followed by a rally against family separation at 9 a.m. local time.

Protests are set to take place locally this week with Montanans for Immigrant Justice (MIJ) — along with other groups — plan to march outside the Missoula jail on Wednesday, June 20th beginning at 5 p.m.

“This is beyond all partisan politics. These policies are in violation of international human rights, civil rights and human dignity. This is about moral decency,” says Rebecca Weston, co-director of MIJ.

In a news release, MIJ listed the following “demands” of local elected officials:

Denounce the Administration’s “zero-tolerance” criminalization and family separation policy

Support the Keep Families Together Act

Denounce ICE racial profiling and family separations

Support a Clean Dream Act

The Montana Human Rights Network will also be hosting a discussion on the separation of immigrant families in Helena on Thursday, June 21st.

Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) issued a statement over the weekend that said in part, “Ripping children from their mothers and fathers is sick and heartless, and it’s contrary to our values as Montanans and Americans. The Administration must stop this from happening and Congress must pass comprehensive immigration reform to address our broken system and secure our borders.”

Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) issued a statement to MTN News that said, “We need a solution that secures our borders, keeps families together and upholds the rule of law. I believe we can do so without separating children from their parents as a default policy.”

President Trump is expected to huddle with House Republicans on Tuesday to discuss immigration strategy. The meeting comes just a day after members of the Trump Administration strongly defended the zero-tolerance policy — an issue that has drawn outrage from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

On Tuesday, Senator Daines signed on to the Protect Kids and Parents Act.

According to Daines’ office, the bill would:

Double the number of federal immigration judges, from roughly 375 to 750.

Authorize new temporary shelters, with accommodations to keep families together.

Mandate that illegal immigrant families must be kept together, absent aggravated criminal conduct or threat of harm to the children.

Provide for expedited processing and review of asylum cases, so that—within 14 days—those who meet the legal standards will be granted asylum, and those who do not will be immediately returned to their home countries.

Under the Obama Administration, reviewing asylum cases could take 180 days or more

– information from NBC News and CNN included in this report.