HELENA – The Lewis & Clark Conservation District is hosting an information seminar in Augusta this Friday, June 29, from 10am – 2pm at the Youth/Senior Center.

They will collect information on bridge, culvert, and stream damage and are prepared to answer questions on the same.

Additionally, they’ll provide program information from the Farm Service Agency and potential funding possibilities to assist with bridge and culvert projects.

For more information contact the Lewis and Clark Conservation District at (406) 449-5000, ext 112 or email at lccd@mt.net.

Helena – Lewis & Clark Forest Access Status: The greatest proportion of rainfall and flood damage occurred on the south end of the Rocky Mountain Front to include the Dearborn, Elk Creek, Smith Creek, Benchmark, and Sun Canyon.

A 15-person assessment crew began trail maintenance and assessments along the Front beginning Tuesday, June 26th and plan to continue over the next 10 days.

A short synopsis of each Forest access point is detailed below:

Open to Pondera County Campground & Forest trailhead. Blackleaf Road: The road experienced enough rainfall to create standing water and mud pits, but remains passable to the wildlife management area. There was no measurable damage on the Forest road up to the trailhead.

County and Forest roads are open. High clearance vehicles are recommended. The Forest assessment team is searching out additional information over the next 10 days. Sun Canyon Road: This area received the most extensive impact from heavy rain and spring runoff. The access road into Hannon Gulch was blown out and is impassable. There is still access to the Forest Service administrative cabin and corrals. At the intersection of Norwegian Gulch and Sun Canyon Road, an extensive stream blowout occurred just to the north of the road and left a gaping, 40’ deep canyon right up to the edge of the pavement. The road is flagged and navigable, but motorists will need to slow and pass on the single lane that remains open. Home Gulch had minor damage, but remains passable.

