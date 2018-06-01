KALISPELL – Authorities are looking for information after a grizzly bear was found shot to death in Northwest Montana.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are seeking information on the shooting death of a sub-adult male grizzly bear that was found dead on Forest Road 4859 in the Kootenai National Forest north of Libby.

Wildlife officials retrieved the carcass on Sunday, May 28th and investigators believe the grizzly bear was killed along the road on the evening of Sunday, May 20th.

The USFWS and FWP are asking for anyone with possible information on this case or anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Barron/Bristow Creek area, to call (406) 329-3000 or 1-800-TIP-MONT.

Callers do not have to identify themselves and a reward of up to $2,000 may be available for information leading to a conviction