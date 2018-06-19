MISSOULA – Missoula’s public transit service wants to hear from you as they look to plan for the future.

Mountain Line is looking for feedback on a draft update to its Strategic Plan which will be used to help guide the agency over the next 25 years.

Bill Pfeiffer with Mountain Line notes that this type of planning happens every five-to-seven years.

An open house to discuss the plan will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 20th in the Missoula County Fairgrounds Home Arts Building.

The draft 2018 Strategic Plan is available for review online.

Copies are also available at Mountain Line’s office which is located at 1221 Shakespeare Street in Missoula, by phone at (406) 543-8386, ext. 132 and via email at info@mountainline.com

Comments are being accepted through Friday, July 13t