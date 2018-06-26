<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

HELENA – An International Torch Relay aimed at spreading peace stopped at a Helena elementary school Tuesday morning. Central-Linc in Helena welcomed The Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run at the school’s week-long summer camp.

Students ran a short torch relay around the school, and worked on expressing peace, happiness and love.

Executive Director Salil Wilson says, “There’s a way to give people a chance to express something that we all inherently have. This love, this yearning, for peace, this yearning for happiness.”

He also added despite what one may think, the world is evolving.

The stop in Helena is a part of four-month relay that started in New York in April and covers much of North America. Along the way, the runners will visit over one thousand cities, reaching around 50,000 students.

Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Runners will be continuing their run along Highway 12, where they will run 100 miles in 24 hours.

Since 1987, more than 6 million people have participated in the Peace Run. Olympian Carl Lewis said “by carrying the Torch, you will be bridging cultural and social barriers, and all the boundaries that separate nation from nation.”

Tony Napoletano, an upper Montessori Teacher offers advice if you want to get involved.

He says “just thinking about what peace means to us, with our eyes closed and just breathing in how we feel about that, and possibly starting that with your families, thinking about the idea of peace, and what that means to them. And then maybe thinking about ways that you could take that out into your community.”

Montessori Elementary holds a week-long summer camp every summer and it is open to the public.

Reporting by Mercedies Pruneda for MTN News