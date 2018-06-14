BILLINGS – The 2018 Billings Clinic Classic will feature Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Jewel, accompanied by the Billings Symphony Orchestra.

The classic is one of downtown Billings signature summer events and will take over the area outside and inside the Alberta Bair Theater on Saturday, Aug. 25.

The Classic is the main fundraising effort of the year for Billings Clinic. This year, proceeds will go toward the Pediatric Specialty Care Initiative. The money will expand the Billings Clinic’s pediatric specialty medicine clinic including the construction of a much-needed Pediatric Infusion Center, upgrades to the neonatal intensive care unit, and advancement of our pediatric telehealth program enabling families to receive follow-up care in their home communities. Funds raised will also strengthen pediatric endowments. Interest earnings from these endowments provide ongoing support to advance care innovation and provide patient assistance during some of the most trying times in a family’s life.

Jewel is a singer-songwriter, actress, author, mother and advocate. She went from a girl who grew up in Alaska with no running water, to a homeless teenager in San Diego, to an award winning, multi-platinum recording artist who released one of the best-selling debuts of all time. Through her career, which has spanned over 20 years, she has earned multiple Grammy Award nominations, an American Music Award and an MTV Video Music Award among many others and to date has sold well in excess of 30 million albums worldwide.

Jewel’s debut album “Pieces of You” was released in 1995, stayed on the Billboard 200 chart for two years and spawned Top 10 hits including the certified platinum single “You Were Meant for Me,” “Who Will Save Your Soul”, and “Foolish Games”.

Billings Clinic Classic tickets range in price from $100-$200. The $200 ticket includes a pre-concert street party with heavy hors d’oeuvres and hosted refreshments with music by the Parker Brown Trio, the Jewel concert and a post-concert party with elegant desserts featuring The Midlife Chryslers. The $100 tickets include the concert and post-concert event.

Other Classic events feature a Women’s Golf Tournament on Friday, Aug. 17; an Open Golf Tournament at the Powder Horn on Thursday, Aug. 23; and Open Golf Tournaments at the Briarwood Country Club and the Laurel Golf Club on Friday, Aug. 24.

Public ticket sales begin Tuesday, June 12 at 8:30 a.m. and can be purchased by calling (406) 657-4670 or visiting the Billings Clinic Foundation at 2917 10th Avenue North.