GREAT FALLS – Michelle Andra Joyner of Dearborn was sentenced on Thursday in federal court to 300 months (25 years) in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, in connection with her guilty plea to sexual exploitation of children (production of child pornography).

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release that Joyner, 46 years old, and also known as Michelle Dumond, was also ordered to forfeit her computer, tablet, and cell phone

Her common law spouse, Timothy Weaver, was sentenced in federal court on May 29. Weaver was sentenced to 500 months in prison for his role in the crimes.

The case stemmed from a Cascade County Sheriff’s Office child sex abuse investigation that began in August 2016. The Sheriff’s Office searched digital devices and determined that Joyner and Weaver sexually abused a child for a number of years and took images of the abuse.

Because there is no parole in the federal system, the “truth in sentencing” guidelines mandate that Joyner will likely serve all of the time imposed by the court. In the federal system, Joyner does have the opportunity to earn a sentence reduction for “good behavior.” However, this reduction will not exceed 15% of the overall sentence.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cyndee Peterson. This case was a cooperative investigation between the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office and the Homeland Security Investigations. Both agencies are members of the Montana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Reporting by David Sherman for MTN News

(AUGUST 23, 2016) Timothy Allen Weaver is facing several felony charges after he allegedly assaulted at least one woman, one child, and a horse.

On August 19th, the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office received word that Weaver was possibly abusing the women and children at his home in the Dearborn area between Great Falls and Helena.

Weaver reportedly got into an argument with one of the women at his home last Tuesday, and he pointed a shotgun at her, threatening to kill both her and another woman if they did not “get off of the mountain” where they live.

As the women and their children fled, Weaver doused himself in gasoline and locked himself in the house, according to court documents.

Further investigation by law enforcement officials revealed that Weaver had repeatedly assaulted the women and at least one of their children.

One of the women told officers that Weaver “has a huge sex appetite” and forced her and the other woman into numerous sexual situations that the women did “not approve of,” but were forced into.

One of the women also told officers that Weaver photographs the sex acts, and has forced her engage in sexual acts with his black horse.

When officers searched the home, they found a “large volume” of pornography, including home-made pornography; Weaver had a photo of a woman inserting her fingers into the vagina of a black horse.

When interviewed by officers, Weaver admitted getting into an argument, grabbing a gun, and telling all of them to get off of the mountain.

Weaver did not dispute an assertion by a 9-year old girl that he had assaulted her recently.

Weaver also admitted having one of the women engage in sexual acts with a horse, and admitted that he may have photographed such acts.

According to court documents, Weaver said he committed sex acts with the horse “to push the envelope and feel loved.”

Weaver also admitted that he was sexually attracted to children; he said that detectives would probably find child pornography in his home.

Court documents allege that Weaver said he knew this was “all wrong,” and asked officers to shoot him.

Prosecutors have requested that bond for Weaver be set at $500,000 because of he risk to the victims if Weaver is released, and the flight risk posed by Weaver due to the nature of the allegations.

Weaver has been charged with deviate sexual conduct (felony); solicitation of deviate sexual conduct (felony); sexual abuse of children (felony); assault on a minor (felony); and partner/family member assault (misdemeanor).

Prosecutors note that additional charges are likely once the digital and photographic media is examined forensically.