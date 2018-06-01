MISSOULA – The former Big Sky High School student who is accused of running from police after a School Resource Officer shot his vehicle has been assigned to pre-trial supervision.

The assignment came from Judge Karen Townsend during a transfer hearing that took two days earlier this week.

The 18-year old’s defense team is trying to get his cases transferred back to juvenile court. But prosecutors argue that because of the nature of the juvenile’s offenses that he has to be tried as an adult.

Judge Townsend is still deliberating on the decision but in the meantime, she said she would like to see the defendant, who is out on bail, under closer supervision.

“I think he needs some supervision and I’m inclined to order him on to pre-trial supervision. Follow all of their terms and conditions that will monitor him for drug and or alcohol use,” Judge Townsend said.

Judge Townsend set a June 19th court date for further proceedings in the case.

Reporting by Connor McCauley for MTN News