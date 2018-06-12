KALISPELL – A Kalispell Police Department Detective is honored for her outstanding work with crimes against children.

Detective Karen Webster was recently awarded the Montana Officer of the Year Award presented by the Montana Association of Police Chiefs.

Webster has been with the department for 11 years, serving in patrol, as a school resource officer, and the last three years as a detective.

Investigations Captain Doug Overman said in a release that she truly exemplifies the department’s motto of “Striving to Exceed Expectations.”

-Don Fisher reporting for MTN