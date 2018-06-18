The Flathead County Sheriff/Coroner’s Office has identified Rian Erik Britt as the man who died in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in the Olney area.

The crash happened on Saturday, June 16, shortly before 6:30 am.

Britt, 41 years old, was from Kalispell.

Britt was the driver and only occupant of the southbound vehicle that left the road and rolled, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The crash is being investigated by the Montana Highway Patrol.

