KALISPELL – Kalispell Regional Medical Center is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice for matters of compensation to certain physicians, and have set aside $21.5 million for a potential settlement in the ongoing investigation.

Hospital officials sent a memo to staff last week informing them of the investigation by the Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Health and Human Services Department.

KRMC Communications and Marketing Director Mellody Sharpton couldn’t provide details on the allegations and said there is no timeline for a potential settlement, if there is one at all.

She did release a statement saying:

“We do not agree with the allegations and deny any wrongdoing. We have responded to the government’s requests for information and have cooperated fully with the investigation. We are hopeful for a quick resolution.

KRH is committed to promoting the health and well-being of the communities we serve, and our investment in talent, facilities and technology is a reflection of that commitment. Montanans deserve to have a high level of health care in their own communities, reducing the travel burden on families seeking specialty care.

KRH has provided exceptional care for more than 100 years to the people we serve and is committed to carrying on this tradition and supporting this community as a strong, independent health care system.

We look forward to continuing our focus on providing high-quality, compassionate health care and improving the health, comfort and lives of our neighbors, families and friends.”

Reporting by Don Fisher for MTN News