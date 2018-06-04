<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In our second Enell bonus, company founder Renelle Braaten walks us through the fascinating history of the sports bra and her search for support and comfort.

Frustrated with the lack of support in the sports bra market, Renelle put her entrepreneurial spirit to work and recruited the one person she knew would understand and help—her mom. A talented seamstress, Renelle’s mom went to work constructing a sports bra that would provide the proper support and comfort.

This would lead Renelle to a patent on her innovative design. Soon friends and fellow athletes were getting in on the action. In pursuit of the perfect bra, Renelle recruited several women for wear testing, and teamed up with a leading authority on sports bra research.

Story continues below



After extensive testing in a sports biomechanics lab, the Enell sport bra was introduced in 1993. Renelle and her team continues to innovate in design and style for well-endowed women.

Under The Big Sky® is a storytelling series featuring interesting people, businesses and stories that are found under the Big Sky.

All segments and stories are available on our YouTube channel and on our website: http://www.underthebigsky.com Don’t miss a video, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Like us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/underthebigskymtn/

For more information about Enell visit, www.enell.com.