GREAT FALLS – David Dean Komeotis was sentenced on Wednesday on seven counts of sexual assault.

Judge Greg Pinski sentenced Komeotis to 100 years for each of the seven counts.

Two of the sentences will run consecutively; the other five sentences will run concurrently, which means that Komeotis will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

During the sentencing, Judge Pinski said that Komeotis still blames the victims and others for his own behaviors.

Pinski wanted the sentencing to speak loudly to the victims in this case and they need to not live in fear of Komeotis.

Komeotis will not be eligible for parole for 50 years.

(MARCH 21, 2018) David Dean Komeotis has been found guilty on seven counts of sexual assault.

The trial began on Tuesday, and the jury returned the guilty verdict just after 5:30 p.m .on Wednesday.

In December of 2016, Great Falls police responded to a reported sex offense. The first victim told police that Komeotis had assaulted them two years ago. Police conducted a forensic interview and found enough evidence to charge Komeotis.

In November of 2017, the second victim came forward and said that Komeotis had assaulted them as well.

During the investigation, police found that the incidents occurred during the same time period.

Komeotis could face up to 700 years in prison; we do not yet know when he will be sentenced.