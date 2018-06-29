GREAT FALLS – Jaycob Tyler Kutzera of Redlands, California, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Great Falls by Judge Brian Morris sentenced Kutzera to 15 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office released the information on Friday.

Kutzera, 24 years old, was initally charged with 35 counts of sexual exploitation of a child. Shortly before the trial was set to begin, Kutzera pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual exploitation of a child, and the U.S. Attorney agreed to dismiss the remaining counts.

The case stems from a 2016 investigation. In April 2016, the mother of a 12-year old girl contacted the Great Falls Police Department. The mother, formerly of Great Falls, stated that she had looked through her daughter’s cell phone and saw sexually explicit communications between her 12-year old daughter and a male. The mother also saw sexually explicit images.

Officers with the Great Falls Police Department determined the 12-year old girl engaged in sexually explicit communications with Kutzera via Facebook and other online applications.

Kutzera requested sexually explicit images of the girl during their online chats.

Great Falls Police Detective Jesse Slaughter traveled to California, seized Kutzera’s cellular phone and computer pursuant to a search warrant, and interviewed Kutzera. During the interview, Kutzera admitted that he knew the girl was 12 years old, yet he continued to engage in the sexually explicit communications with her.

He also continued to receive images and videos of the child engaged in sexual conduct.

He also sent the child images of himself masturbating. Kutzera’s conduct continued from April through October 2016.