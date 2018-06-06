HELENA – School is officially out for the summer for Helena public schools and to celebrate the occasion Youth Connection held their 2nd annual Last Day Bash.

High School students flocked to Siebel Soccer Complex for outdoor activities, like a giant slip-n-slide, a National Guard climbing wall, and water balloon volleyball, just to name a few.

The event is organized to give high school kids a healthy choice to celebrate the last day of school.

Coleen Smith, Executive Director of Youth Connections, says the last day of school is traditionally a high drinking day for teens, which can lead to health and safety issues.

“If they’re busy doing fun things, healthy things, they’re not doing bad things,” says Smith, “So we’re trying to give them alternative activities, so that they do have something fun to do.”

Smith says it was a great turnout for the event and wanted to thank the community volunteers and business sponsors that made the event possible.