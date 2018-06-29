HELENA – The Lewis and Clark Humane Society are reminding pet owners to take extra care of their pets now that fireworks are back on sale.

Humane Society staff said they get a fair number of animals brought in around the 4th of July that have run away due to fireworks.

Dogs have a much more sensitive sense of hearing, and the loud noises associated with fireworks can be very stressful to the animal.

Dog Program Coordinator Kat Martineau told MTN the best thing an owner can do is make sure their pets have up-to-date tags on their collar, and put them in a safe place during high firework activity.

Martineau added that a dog that has never jumped a fence before might, just to escape the noise.

“It’s a whole new world for them,” said Martineau, “So make sure you’re really keeping an eye on them.”

Pet owners are advised to ensure fences are secure, and gates are shut before letting their animals out. If the owner is attending an event with fireworks, it is advised that they leave the pet at home, if possible.

The Humane Society also recommends speaking with your vet about options to help calm your animal if they get extremely stressed around the 4th of July. Vets may recommend a sedative or a thunder shirt for the pet to help calm them.

If your pet does escape the Humane Society says the first thing you should do is call them. That way if the animal is brought in they can reunite the pet with their family.

You can contact the Lewis & Clark Humane Society by calling (406) 442-1660, or visiting their website.