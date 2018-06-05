<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

HELENA – The Lewis and Clark library received a $15,000 grant to host its Big Read event in September.

On Tuesday, Library Director John Finn made the announcement that the library chose “Can’t we talk about something more pleasant?” by Roz Chast as its Big Read book.

The grant money will go towards providing free copies of the book by the New York Times best selling author. The book focuses on Chast’s parents in their final years and touches on what happens when people reach end of life.

Finn said the library was honored to be selected for a 12th NEA Big Read Grant.

“The NEA Big Read broadens our understanding of our world, our communities and ourselves through the joy of sharing a good book. We are among only five library in the united states to be selected for 12 big read grants,” Finn said.

The library has several events planned during the Big Read month in September. Chast will be in Helena on September 5 to deliver a keynote presentation as well as an opportunity for book signings at St. Paul’s Methodist Church.

“Being able to bring the author to Helena for a discussion and signing is a privilege and something we couldn’t do for the community without the support of the Lewis and Clark Library Foundation and the NEA Big Read Grant,” Finn said.

You can also pick up a free copy of “Can’t we talk about something more pleasant?” at the Lewis and Clark library beginning in August.