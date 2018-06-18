UPDATE: 10:40 P.M. According to Captain Brent Colbert, the stranded party in the Bob Marshall Wilderness will remain in their current location near Gibson Dam for throughout Monday night.

Colbert added that Two Bear Air out of Whitefish will fly in first thing Tuesday morning in hopes of rescuing the 13 people.

HELENA – Two calls for assistance from Lewis and Clark Search and Rescue came in Monday evening.

First, a woman near Hauser Dam has been rescued after getting stuck in an unfamiliar location.

Captain Brent Colbert of the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office told MTN News the woman was walking near Hauser Dam, when she was unable to climb back the way she came, due to slick conditions.

Colbert says the woman was not injured.

She initially called for help around 7:30 Monday evening.

Hauser Dam is located about 20 miles North East of Helena.

Meanwhile, Lewis and Clark Search and Rescue is also working on another rescue situation. The call came in around 8:00 p.m.

Captain Colbert says 13 people are stranded near Gibson Dam, in the Bob Marshall Wilderness.

Colbert says the group is on the wrong side of the river, and they can’t cross due to the high waters.

As of 10:00 p.m., Search and Rescue is working on locating them, and Malstrom Air Force base might assist with a helicopter to bring the group to safety.

It’s not known if there are any injuries at this time.