HELENA – Historians and community members gathered at the City County Building for the 2018 Lewis and Clark County Heritage Tourism Council Historic Preservation Awards.

Now in its 24th year the awards honor those who have made great contributions in historic preservation in Helena and Lewis and Clark County.

Some of the award recipients included those responsible to the restoration of the Palmqquist Electric Co. ghost sign and the individuals who renovation the Habitat for Humanity building on National Ave after its fire damage.

Story continues below



Steve Browning was given the Herb Jacobson Award for Lifetime Achievement in Historic Preservation. Browning who was responsible for the founding of the Myrna Loy Center with the blessing of the actress herself.

Heritage preservation officer Pam Attardo said the awards are a great way to recognize those who are ensuring local heritage lives on.

“When you look at an old house an item, an artifact it looks pretty cool. But it comes alive when you begin to understand the backstory behind it,” said Attardo.

Attardo added that she was honored to be able to recognize and commend the work of all of those who receive awards.