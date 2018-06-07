HELENA – Sodexo announced last week that the Lewis & Clark Library will again serve as a Summer Meal Program site, beginning June 11th.

Communities across Montana plan to operate USDA’s Summer Food Service Program and serve free meals to kids. To find a location near you, text Summer Meals to 97779, or visit www.fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks.

Robert Worthy, general manager of Sodexo explained only about 17% of students in the Helena Public School System that qualify for the Free-and-Reduced Lunch Program participate in the Summer Meal program.

Worthy and his staff would like to see more kids participate and they believe the addition of Summer Meal Program sites will help achieve this goal. Last summer, Worthy and his crew served over 25,000 meals to kids 18 and under.

Story continues below



The Summer Meal Program is for all kids under the age of 18. All they need to do is arrive at one of the 7 Summer Meal Program sites and they will receive an entrée, milk, fruits, and veggies.

“We understand that for some kids, this will be the only meal they receive in a day and we are proud to be a Summer Meal Program site,” explained Lewis & Clark Library Director, John Finn.

Sodexo will serve lunches at all 7 sites and breakfast at Bryant Elementary.

Service will begin Monday, June 11th and run Monday through Friday until August 10th.

“We will take July 4-6 off for the 4th of July holiday, but other than that, we will serve lunch every week day until August 10th,” explained Worthy.

The Summer Meal Program sites and times are:

Helena Middle School: 10:40-11:20AM

Skelton Park: 10:45-11:15AM

Barney Park: 11-11:45AM

Memorial Park: 11AM-12:30PM

Lewis & Clark Library: 11:30AM-12:30PM

Lincoln Park: 11:45AM-12:15PM

Bryant School: Breakfast 8-8:45AM; Lunch 11-11:45AM

This Summer Food Service Program is a USDA program and supported through the generous funding donations from the Treacy Foundation, MT No Kid Hungry, and the Helena Public Schools.

To volunteer or assist with the program, contact Ellen Harris, Prevention Resource Center AmeriCorps VISTA with MT No Kid Hungry at Ellen.Harris@mt.gov or by calling 406-431-4223.