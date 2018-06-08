

BOZEMAN- A guest house burned to the ground after being struck by lightning south of Livingston Thursday morning.

No one in the area was injured after the owners of Hubbard’s Yellowstone Lodge noticed that one of their structures went up in flames following a lightning strike.

The Park County Sheriff’s Office and Paradise Valley Fire Department were there within minutes after the owner reported the flames. Paradise Valley Fire Chief Mike Story says that structure fires caused by lightning like this one are not that common and lightning is more likely to cause open land fires.

“On structures, not that often. We do get a lot of wildland fires. We did have the forest service engine show up looking for lightning strikes they already knew existed but structure fires with lightning, not that often.” Story said.

The structure was a total loss.

-Carson Vickroy reporting for MTN News.