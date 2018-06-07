Deseray Lynn Lozon faces several felony and misdemeanor charges after allegedly hitting a man and woman with a pole and attempting to run the man over.

Court documents state that Great Falls Police officers responded to a residence on May 20 for a report of a disturbance.

The male victim told officers that he and the female victim had returned to the residence to find Lozon parked in the alley.

The male victim said Lozon had a stick and started swinging it at himself and the female victim.

The documents continue that Lozon forced her way inside the home and attacked the female victim with the stick before the male victim broke them apart.

The male victim said Lozon punched and scratched his face. She then grabbed a white rod and “whipped” both victims with it.

The male victim told the officers he was able to restrain her and get her out of the house, but she got into her vehicle and drove into the female victim’s vehicle several times.

According to the documents, the male victim said Lozon then drove up on to the sidewalk area where he was standing and tried to run him over. The female victim’s report was consistent with the male victim’s report.

The vehicle Lozon was driving was located near the C.M. Russell Museum and measurements from the vehicle matched skid marks at the residence.

Lozon faces felony charges of two counts of assault with a weapon, criminal endangerment, and criminal mischief. She also faces misdemeanor charges for partner or family member assault, reckless driving, and driving while suspended/revoked.

Matthew Owen Wiley has been charged after allegedly threatening several people with a knife.

According to court documents, a man reported he was leaving an apartment when a woman ran in yelling that Wiley had a knife.

Wiley raised the knife and walked towards the man, who ran down the stairs to get away.

The man said Wiley was about four feet away from him and believes if Wiley had been closer, he would have hurt him.

Another man reported that he heard the woman yell that Wiley had a knife. He grabbed a pellet gun and opened the front door to find Wiley walking towards him with a large knife.

The man closed the door and moved a couch in front of the door to prevent Wiley from coming in because he thought Wiley was acting crazy.

Another woman said she was downstairs when she heard Wiley yelling about being attacked. She went to the top of the stairs and saw Wiley chasing the first man with a knife that looked like a kitchen knife.

Court documents state that a review of the surveillance video corroborated the reports and it appeared Wiley was the initial aggressor.

Wiley has been charged with three felony counts of assault with a weapon.

He has a small misdemeanor criminal history and a significant mental health history, according to charging documents.

The State has requested bond be set at $25,000.