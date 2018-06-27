RONAN – A man is behind bars after being found with drugs and firearms early Tuesday.

Ronan Police report that just after midnight an officer on patrol at the softball fields on Mink Lane noticed a vehicle without any lights on and went to investigate.

When the officer checked on the vehicle he found Mickey Kent Wolf seated in the car who said his vehicle was overheating and did not know where to park. The officer recognized Wolf and knew he was felony probation for burglary.

Story continues below



The officer began talking to Wolf and saw signs that he may be under the influence of a dangerous drug. After receiving permission from Wolf, the officer found what’s believed to be methamphetamine as well as cash and firearms.

Wolf was arrested and booked into the Lake County jail. Wolf was previously convicted in 2015 on a burglary charge in Lake County.