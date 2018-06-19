MISSOULA – A man is in custody after stealing a car and then crashing the vehicle into a parked car over the weekend.

Jadedacus Maldonado, 19, told police that he stole a 2003 Camry at around 5 a.m. on Sunday, June 17th .

He told police that he drove the vehicle until around 7 a.m., slept until around 2 p.m., and he started to drive the vehicle again.

Maldonando admitted to police that he was driving recklessly when he thought he spotted a vehicle that was trying to cut him off.

Court documents state that Maldonando then swerved into a parked vehicle on the 2200 block of South 5th Street West.

Police found Maldonando in an alley after he attempted to flee the scene after he crashed his stolen vehicle.

He is expected to appear in Missoula County Justice Court on Tuesday afternoon to face felony charges of criminal endangerment and theft.