MISSOULA – A 40-year-old man is charged with felony sexual assault and criminal distribution of dangerous drugs to a 15-year-old girl.

Missoula Police received a report of a 15-year-old runaway girl in a store parking lot on Radio Way on Wednesday.

The caller, defendant Joshua Dylan Jackson, called 911 and reported that there was a runaway 15-year-old female in a SUV that pulled into a convenience store on Mullan Road and Reserve Street.

Officers responded and located Jane Doe. In court documents, Doe admitted to police that she was a runaway.

Doe told police that at around midnight on Tuesday, she was at a gas station on Higgins Avenue when Jackson entered and began “bragging” about smoking and selling marijuana and offered to get Doe high.

Doe admitted to smoking a joint with Jackson. Doe stated she and Jackson drove to a parking lot on Radio Way and asked her to lay down in the back of the SUV.

She told police Jackson had his hand on her hip, then moved it up her torso and up to her face, rubbing it. Doe stated “she couldn’t do this” and wanted Jackson to stop. Doe believed Jackson was trying to have sex with her by the way he was touching her. Doe left the vehicle.

When interviewed by police, Jackson stated he met Doe at a gas station and knew she was a runaway. He also acknowledged she was a juvenile and admitted he had marijuana and smoked it, but denied doing so in front of Doe.

Approximately .25 grams of marijuana was found on Jackson.

He appeared on those two charges, felony sexual assault and criminal distribution of dangerous drugs, on Friday in Missoula County Justice Court.

Reporting by Melissa Rafferty for MTN News