KALISPELL – A man convicted of slaying his wife at a Kalispell bowling alley almost 40 years ago has been denied parole.

The Montana Parole Board issued the ruling Wednesday.

Police found Karen Forsyth’s body with a bullet wound in her head at Skyline Bowl on Dec. 11, 1979.

Her husband, Jerry Forsyth, was convicted of her murder in 1986 and is serving a 110-year sentence in prison.

Every five years he comes up for parole, and Karen’s family usually petitions the community to write letters against his release.

The family told MTN News that those letters were taken into consideration when the Parole Board issued the ruling, and was a factor in the decision not to grant him parole.

Reporting by Nicole Miller for MTN News