BILLINGS- An elderly man was killed Sunday night in Billings during an attempted carjacking.

According to a press release issued Monday morning, at about 8 p.m. Sunday an elderly man was abducted during an attempted carjacking near 15th Street West and Broadwater Avenue.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, and a suspect identified as Donald Gray Jr., a 58-year-old transient from North Carolina, struggled during which time the victim suffered fatal injuries.

Gray was stopped by a Billings officer shortly after the homicide and arrested.

The victim died at the scene.

Gray was arrested and transported to YCDF and remanded for deliberate homicide, possession of stolen property and obstructing a peace officer.

Police detectives are still investigating and more charges may follow.