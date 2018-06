MISSOULA- Authorities have released the name of the man who was found dead on the railroad tracks on Sunday.

Missoula County Sheriff TJ McDermott says that Robert Kalanick, 26, of Missoula died after being hit by a train.

Kalanick’s body was found by Montana Rail Link on a section of tracks between Orange and Van Buren streets.

The Missoula Police Department is continuing to investigate the death.

-Donal Lakatua reporting for MTN