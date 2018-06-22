BILLINGS – Terrance Tyrell Edwards was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison Wednesday for “pimping” underage girls all over Montana, including in Missoula and Billings.

After his release, Edwards will be under supervised release for the rest of his life, according to the ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Susan Watters.

Williams was convicted in February three counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion; three counts of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in prostitution; one count of obstruction of a sex trafficking investigation; one count of transportation of a person with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; one count of distribution of marijuana to person under 21 years of age; and one count of tampering with a witness, victim, or informant.

In September 2016, Edwards was arrested in Billings after arriving in town with three minor girls from North Dakota. Prosecutors said he had recruited multiple women and girls, as many as five, after his release from prison on prostitution-related charges in 2016.

