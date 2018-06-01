<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

MANHATTAN – BLACKHAWK! in Manhattan earned the 2017 Montana Manufacturer of The Year Award at the recent Manufacture and International Trade event.

The company was nominated for the award because of its operational excellence and its commitment to BLACKHAWK! employees.

BLACKHAWK! manufactures high tech holsters, tactical accessories and other supplies to law enforcement, the military, and outdoor enthusiasts.

Operations manager Lamont Kotter said he’s pleased with the products the company offers the Montana community, law enforcement, and military.

“We take the raw plastic resin and transform it into the very best military and law enforcement gear and we’re really proud of that,” said Factory Operations Manager, Lamont Kotter. “We’re excited to do business here in Montana and here in Manhattan. We employ about 140 people with great benefits and good income, right here in the small town of Manhattan.”

BLACKHAWK! started in 2004.

Reporting by Carson Vickroy for MTN News