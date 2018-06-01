<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

LIVINGSTON – Hollywood Legend Margot Kidder was honored by many at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Livingston Civic Center.

Kidder passed away on May 13 at the age of 69. Her family held the Memorial Service as a way of honoring her life.

Kidder acted in numerous films and TV shows but is best known for her role in the Superman franchise as Lois Lane.

Later on, Kidder served as the co-chair for the political group Montana Women For.

All who attended the memorial were asked to dress up as the Statue of Liberty to create a “Jubilant sea of green in celebration of Margie’s life.” Montana Women For handed out costumes to anyone who arrived early for the memorial.

Numerous family members gave speeches at the memorial reminiscing about the memories they had shared with Kidder over her lifetime.

Organizers asked that MTN not interview anyone at the memorial out of respect for Kidder and her family.

Reporting by Mederios Babb for MTN News